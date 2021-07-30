Continental Futsal Championship: Iran crowned winners after defeating Thailand [VIDEO]

143 views

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran defeated Thailand 5-1 on Friday to win the Continental Futsal Championship.

Alireza Rafieipour and Behzad Azimi each scored two goals and Farhad Tavakoli also scored a goal against the hosts in the final.

Uzbekistan also finished in third place with a 4-0 win over Egypt.

Iran started the campaign with a 5-0 win over Lithuania in Group B and then defeated Tajikistan 7-0. Mohammad Nazemalsharia’s team was held to a 2-2 draw by Egypt but defeated Uzbekistan 7-5 to book a place in the final. Â

The tournament was held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran participated in the competition as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran is in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S., and Serbia.