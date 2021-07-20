Saeid Akhbari named Saipa coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Saeid Akhbari was named as the new head coach of Iranian football team Saipa on Monday.

The 35-year-old replaced Faraz Kamalvand in the top-flight football team.

Akhbari is Saipaâ€™s third coach in the current season after Ebrahim Sadeghi and Kamalvand.

With three weeks left, Saipa is on brink of relegation from the Iran Professional League.

Machine Sazi have already been relegated from the league and Saipa, Zob Ahana, and Naft Masjed Soleyman struggle to escape relegation.