Sport.ua – DNIPRO, Shahab Zahedi scored the only goal of the match as Zorya beat Dnipro-1 in a friendly a week before the start of the UPL.

The final friendly match for both clubs before the start of the domestic league took place at the Dnipro-Arena.

A quick attack brought success to Luhansk in the 40th minute. Shahab picked up the ball, went one on one with the goalkeeper, and beat him perfectly.

In the 76th minute, Zorya player Nazarina received a red card.