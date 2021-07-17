2021 ACL: Ghaedi’s goal among best long-range strikes

160 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, The 2021 AFC Champions League group stage saw some great goals over the last few months and, with continental action on a temporary break, the-afc has selected some of the very best from various categories.

Kicking off the-AFC.com’s ‘5 of the Best’ series, five long-range rockets have been selected for the fans to tell which is their favorite by voting at the fans poll, and one of them was scored by Mehdi Ghaedi.

Tipped to be one of the stars of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Mehdi Ghaedi graced the competition with a demonstration of his prodigious talent in the very first match, rifling home from 30 yards out for his second of the game in a 5-2 win against Al-Ahli Saudi.

He will have to compete with Sharof Mukhiddinov (Pakhtakor), Yoichiro Kakitani (Nagoya Grampus), Pakorn Prempak (Port FC) and Shu Kurata (Gamba Osaka) to win the accolade.