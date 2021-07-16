Alireza Jahanbakhsh undergoes medical ahead of move to Feyenoord

80 views

The Argus – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord’s sporting director Frank Arnesen has revealed that they are close to completing a deal to sign Albion winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The Rotterdam outfit saw Dutch international winger Steven Berghuis join Ajax, earlier this week and they identified the Iranian international as their prime target to replace him.

Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, a daily newspaper in Rotterdam, Arnesen said: “We are on the right track, we still have something to do, but we are optimistic.’’

This morning, Jahanbakhsh was pictured in Rotterdam preparing to undergo his medical.