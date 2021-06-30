Iran Futsal to participate in Thai futsal tournament

17 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national futsal team will take part in an eight-team tournament in Thailand.

Thailand, Iran, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Kosovo, Egypt, Mozambique and Tajikistan will take part in the tournament, slated for July 25 to 30.

Iran will participate at the event as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, where Team Melli has been drawn in Group F along with defending champion Argentina, USA, and Serbia.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be held in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.