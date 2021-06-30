IPL: Persepolis defeats Gol Gohar to move five points clear [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Gol Gohar 3-1 in Matchday 25 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

In the match held in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium, Mehdi Torabi gave the host a lead from the penalty spot in the 12th minute.

Torabi completed his brace in the 27th minute with a curling strike outside the area.

Gol Gohar forward Younes Shakeri halved the deficit in the 39th minute.

With six minutes remaining, Ahmad Nourollahi made it 3-1 with a powerful shot.

Persepolis move five points clear at top of the table.

Also, struggling teams Zob Ahan and Saipa lost their matches.

Zob Ahan suffered an away 1-0 defeat against Tractor in Tabriz and Saipa lost to Shahr Khodro 2-1 in Tehran.

On Thursday, Sepahan will host almost-relegated Machine Sazi, Esteghlal face Aluminum in Arak, Naft Masjed Soleyman meet Sanat Naft, Mes entertain Foolad in Rafsanjan and Nassaji play Paykan in Ghaemshahr.