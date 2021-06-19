FFIRI dismisses links to Queiroz, Ivankovic

193 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran Football Federation spokesman Mahmoudreza Rezaei dismissed rumors that the federation is going to find a new head coach for the National Team.

Dragan Skocic’s contract expired with Iran after the end of the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 2, where Iran won their four matches out of four under tutelage of Dragan Skocic.

The local media reports suggest that the Iranian federation has negotiated with ex-Iran coaches Branko Ivankovic and Carlos Queiroz.

“We earned 12 points in a difficult situation and it’s time to enjoy for what we achieved. While respecting the Iranian media who helped us a lot during the qualification, the federation has not negotiated with any coach so far. The federation’s Board of Directors will make the best decision at the right time and we inform the Iranian football fans straight away,” he said.

The draw for Round 3 of World Cup qualifying will be conducted on July 1, with the ‘Persian Leopards’ are in Pot 1 along with Japan.