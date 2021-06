86 views

Tasnim – BUDAPEST, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals against Hungary at EURO 2020 and is now just three goals away from drawing level with Iran’s Ali Daei.

Defending champion Portugal defeated Hungary 3-0 thanks to goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Ronaldo (two goals) at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Portuguese skipper is now just three goals away from drawing level with former Team Melli captain Daei (109) in the all-time men’s international goal-scorer’s list.