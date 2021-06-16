CAFA Junior Championship: Iran U19 share spoils with Uzbekistan

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran U19 shared the spoils with Uzbekistan in a 2-2 draw at the CAFA Junior Championship Tuesday night.

Zohreh Erfani and Negin Zandi scored for Iranian team.

Iran will play Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, while Uzbekistan face Tajikistan.

Iran started the competition with a 3-0 win over Tajikistan and defeated Afghanistn 8-0 in their second match.

The CAFA tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from June 9 to 18.

A total of five nations namely, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan take part in a round-robin tournament

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).