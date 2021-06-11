CAFA Junior Championship: Iran U19 Women’s team victorious over Tajikistan

52 views

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iranâ€™s U19 womenâ€™s team defeated Tajikistan 3-0 in the CAFA Junior Championship on Friday.

Fatemeh Shaban scored the first goal in the first half and Zohreh Erfani and Negin Zandi were on target in the second half.

Maryam Azmounâ€™s girls will play Afghanistan on Monday.

The Persians won the silver medal in the previous edition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2016.

The CAFA tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from June 9 to 18.

A total of five nations namely, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan take part in a round-robin tournament

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).