Payam Niazmand to sign for Portimonense SC [Report]

Record – PORTIMAO, Sources have claimed that Iranian national team goalkeeper Payam Niazmand has signed an agreement with Portimonense football club.

The 26 year old keeper, who has been in fine form for IPL club Sepahan, will reportedly sign a three year contract.

The agreement is also said to include a cancelation clause of 20 million euros.

He will be the second Iranian to play for the Portimao based side, as Niazmand will join fellow countryman Jafar Salmani.

Niazmand is currently with the Iranian national team as they continue their 2022 Asian qualifiers in Bahrain.