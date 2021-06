22 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Women’s U-19 football team traveled to Dushanbe, Tajikistan today to take part at the CAFA Junior Championship.

The CAFA tournament will be held in Dushanbe from June 9 to 18.

The tournament has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan together in a round-robin tournament

The CAFA Junior Championship is an international football competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).