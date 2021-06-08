AS Roma interested in Sardar Azmoun [Report]

161 views

Football Italia – ROME, Il Corriere dello Sport reports Roma will try to sign Iran international Sardar Azmoun from Zenit St. Petersburg, should Andrea Belotti not arrive from Torino.

Torino patron Urbano Cairo has reportedly made it clear he will not lower the asking price for Belotti and keeps insisting on â‚¬30m for the Italy international.

Azmoun has, according to the newspaper, been lined up as a low-cost alternative for Jose Mourinho to reinforce the attacking department at Trigoria.

La Lupa are still negotiating with the GranataÂ and have reportedly offered â‚¬20m for the striker, but Cairo is not ready to lower the price-tag.

Azmoun turned 26 in January and has scored 52 goals in 83 competitive games with Zenit. The Iranian moved to Zenit in February 2019 for a reported â‚¬12m and his contract with the Russian Premier League side expires in June 2022.