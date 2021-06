(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – RIFFA, Iran national football team iconic midfielder Vahid Amiri will likely miss the matches against Cambodia and Iraq.

Amiri suffered a foot injury in the second half of the match against Bahrain and was forced to leave the field.

Iran has two must-win matches against Cambodia and Iraq in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Amiri’s absence would be a massive blow to Iran.