Ezatolahi scores again in draw with Odense [VIDEO]

Interia Sport – VEJLE, Vejle Stadion hosted the 30th round of the Danish Super League between the Vejle BK and Odense.Â The clash ended in a 2-2 draw.

The history of matches between these two teams is very rich.Â Odense has won 13 times out of 26 matches, with Vejle coming out on top 9 times, and four draws.

We didn’t have to wait long for the first goal of the match.Â Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring with a goal in the 13th minute of the match.

Odense immediately went to attack to make up for the loss, andÂ their efforts quickly paid off.Â JÃ¸rgen Skjelvik scored the equalizer in the 17th minute.

Luck smiled on the players of Vejle ‘Boldklub in the 39th minute of the match when Saeid Ezatolahi scored their second goal.

Late drama In the 84th minute saw Odense awarded with a penalty kick. Bashkim Kadria equalized from the spot.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw.