(No Ratings Yet)

43 views

Tasnim – NONG BUA LAMPHU, Iranian midfielder Mahan Rahmani joined Thailand football club Nongbua Pitchaya.

The team currently plays in Thai League 1.

Rahmani, 24, started his playing career in Saipa in 2013 and has also played in Iranian clubs Mes Kerman and Paykan.

He was part of Iran football team in the 2012 AFC U-16 Championship and 2014 AFC U-19 Championship.