Iranian Futsal Super League: Mes Sungun defends title

Tasnim – VARZAGHAN, Mes Sungun claimed the Iranian Futsal Super League title for the fourth consecutive year on Thursday.

Mes defeated Crop Alvand 7-1 to win the title on the final day of the competition.

The Iranian Futsal Super League is a professional futsal league competition for clubs located at the highest level of the Iranian futsal league system founded in 2003.

The Super League is the top tier of an extensive pyramid-like structure, above the 1st Division, the 2nd Division and the lower local leagues.