Iran to compete in AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021

VN Express – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Women’s Club Championship is expected to take place later this year.

The continental women’s football club competition, organized by Asian Football Confederation (AFC), also known as 021 FIFA-AFC Pilot Women’s Club Championship, will be held between October 30 and November 14. The tournament host will be announced in the coming time.

Eight domestic champions from eight football associations will compete in the tournament, divided into West Zone and East Zone.

The East Zone will feature Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Chinese Taipei, while the West Zone includes Uzbekistan, India, Iran and Jordan.

The top two teams of each group will advance to the semifinals. Specifically, the winner of the tournament will qualify for the next FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, where the continental champions will go head to head.

This is the second edition of AFC Womenâ€™s Club Championship, after the first in 2019, with Japanese club Beleza winning the title. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.