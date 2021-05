46 views

Tasnim – SHIRAZ, The Iranian national futsal team will face Venezuela in two friendly matches in the southern city of Shiraz.

The matches will be held on June 29 and July 3 as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The event will take place in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3.

The national futsal team was supposed to play Argentine and Hungary in Tehran in June.