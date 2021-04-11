Zenit St. Petersburg and Sepahan S.C. sign cooperation agreement

54 views

Fc-Zenit.ru – ISFAHAN, Alexander Medvedev and Sepahan’s PresidentÂ Mohammad Reza Saket penned the deal on 10 April.Â

The meeting was held online with Russia’sÂ Consul General in Isfahan, Iran, Boris BurmistrovÂ taking part. The deal includes both clubs working together in sporting, scientific, technical, and training projects, as well as scouting and player development for both the men’sÂ and women’s teams.Â The clubs have also agreed to hold joint coaching courses in St. Petersburg and Iran and hope to help each other in the development of young players and even holdÂ friendly matches between the two sides.Â Â

The agreement is valid for two years with the option of an extension.

Sepahan S.C are based in Isfahan, Iran and play in the country’s top division. They are the five-time champions and a four-time Cup winners in Iran and reached the final of the Asian Champions League in 2007.