Alipour and Abedzadeh star as Maritimo defeats Farense [VIDEO]

Mais Futebol – FUNCHAL, An insurmountable Amir in goal and a lethal Alipour secured an important victory for MarÃ­timo in their match against Farense.

The match was the 26th round of the league where both sides are desperately trying to survive in the Primera Liga.

Â The Madeirans, who added their third victory at home this season, overtook the Algarve in the standings and gained an advantage to potentially survive at the end of the championship.Â Â

Julio VelÃ¡zquez’s team ended up creating the first scoring opportunity shortly after the quarter-hour, with Alipour deflecting a well-worked cross by RÃºben Macedo, on the right.

Jorge Costa’s group started to take over the game, playing more integrated and assertive football, but showing some lack of criteria once they reached the last third.Â Ryan Gauld left the first warning, with a dangerous shot that went very close to the goal post of Amir, close to half an hour, and the goal did not happen only due to the attention and agility of the Iranian goalkeeper.Â

The Algarvians were in charge of the game, but MarÃ­timo ended up scoring, already close to the break.Â At the 43rd minute, RenÃª Santos put the ball in the area which ultimately went to Alipour, who managed to win another rebound before being in a good position to beat the goalkeeper.

Both keepers, Beto and Amir, stood out during the match with their impressive performances to maintain the 1-0 scoreline.