Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Al-Wahda of the UAE defeated Iraq’s Al-Zawraa 2-1 in the playoff round of 2021 AFC Champions League (ACL) at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Wednesday.

With the win, Al-Wahda booked its place in Group E, joining Iran’s Persepolis, Qatar’s Al-Rayyan and FC Goa of India.

Persepolis, the last season’s runner-up, will start its competition in Group E with a match against Al-Wahda on April 14 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, India.