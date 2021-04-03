IPL: Persepolis held by Shahr Khodro, Esteghlal in scoreless draw with Paykan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – MASHHAD, Persepolis football team came from behind to draw 1-1 with Shahr Khodro in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 19 on Saturday.

Amin Ghaseminejhad gave the hosts a lead just before the interval and Persepolis midfielder Milad Sarlak equalized the match in the 69th minute.

Persepolis created several chances but the team’s players failed to capitalize on their chances.

In Tehran, Esteghlal and Paykan shared the spoils in a goalless draw at the Azadi Stadium.

Tractor played out a goalless draw against Mes Rafsanjan in Tabriz.

Nassaji defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0 thanks to goals from Hossein Zamehran and Reza Dehghani.

Zob Ahan edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 in Isfahan courtesy of a goal from Farshad Mohammadi Mehr.

On Monday, Gol Gohar will host struggling Machine Sazi and Sepahan meet Saipa in Tehran.

Persepolis sit top of the table with 38 points, one points ahead of Sepahan who have a game in hands.