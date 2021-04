14 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The date of Tehran derby between Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams in the second half of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season has been revealed.

Persepolis will host Esteghlal on May 12 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The first match of the season finished in a 2-2 draw at the Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis and Esteghlal are both favorites to win the IPL title in the current season.

Persepolis sits top of the table while Esteghlal is third.