IPL: Foolad held by Aluminum [VIDEO]

69 views

Tasnim – ARAK, Foolad football team was held to a goalless draw against Aluminum in Matchweek 19 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Arak’s Imam Khomeini Stadium, the two teams created several chances but their strikers failed to capitalize on their chances.

The IPL schedule in the coming days is as follows:

Saturday:

*Shahr Khodro – Persepolis

*Tractor – Mes Rafsanjan

*Naft Masjed Soleyman – Nassaji

*Zob Ahan – Sanat Naft

*Esteghlal – Paykan

Monday:

*Gol Gohar – Machine Sazi

*Saipa – Sepahan