Iran to participate in SAT International Futsal Championship 2021

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Futsal Committee of the Iranian Football Federation has confirmed that Team Melli will take part at the SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2021.

Iran will participate at the tournament as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup which will be held from September 12 to October 3 in Lithuania.

The tournament will bring eight teams, namely Thailand, Iran, Kuwait, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan together.

The SAT (system of tactical assessment) International Futsal Championship Thailand 2021 will be held in Bangkok from May 18th to 23rd.