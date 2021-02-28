Heydar Baharvand appointed FFIRI acting VP

47 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Newly elected president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem appointed Heydar Baharvand as the federation’s acting vice president.

Baharvand was also appointed as acting president of Iran Football League Organization.

He has served as the FFIRI acting president since December 2019 after Mehdi Taj stepped down as president of the federation.

Azizi Khadem was elected as president of the Iran football federation for a four-year term on Sunday.