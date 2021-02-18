Taremi scores opener against Juventus as Porto win first leg [VIDEO]

161 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi helped Porto beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of Uefa Champions League Wednesday night.

Rodrigo Bentancur sold Wojciech Szczesny short, which led to Mehdi Taremi sliding in to put Porto in front just one minute into the match.

And Andrea Pirlo’s side got off to another poor start at the beginning of the second-half as Moussa Marega made it 2-0 at the Dragon Stadium.

Federico Chiesa, who is on loan at Juventus from Fiorentina, halved the deficit with eight minutes to go, but Porto held on for a crucial 2-1 win.

The second leg will be held on March 9 at the Juventus Stadium.