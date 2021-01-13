Merited Bakhtiar Rahmani ready for Dalkurd FF

101 views

Dalkurd.se – UPPSALA, The 29-year-old Kurdish midfielder has signed a three-year contract.

Kurdish midfielder Bakhtiar Rahmani joins Dalkurd. The 29-year-old comes most recently from Sabail FK in Azerbaijan and has signed a three-year contract with Dalkurd.

– First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity. I’m very happy. I love Dalkurd and many close to me have always asked me to play for Dalkurd. It’s sad that I have not been able to join before but better late than never and now I am here and hope to help the club. I have big goals and that is one of the reasons why I chose Dalkurd. I hope that everyone in the team can contribute so that we can bring the club back to elite football, says Bakhtiar Rahmani.

Bakhtiar Rahmani was raised in the Iranian club Foolad and also started his A-team career in the same club. As a 20-year-old, he was appointed team captain and played for the club for a total of nine seasons before joining league rival Esteghlal FC. Bakhtiar Rahmani has also had time to play for the Iranian clubs Paykan FC, Zob Ahan and Sepahan and also had time for a stay at the Qatari club Al-Shamal. In addition to this, Bakhtiar Rahmani also has merits from the Iranian youth national teams and has played 4 A-national matches for Iran. The midfielder was also part of Iran’s 23-man squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but without getting any playing time.

– We have a good team and a good management staff in Dalkurd so I have no doubt that we will achieve success. We must always strive for success, no matter what division we belong to. So I am very optimistic about the future. As I said, I have big goals with my time in Dalkurd and I hope we can reach them together. I want to reach great heights with Dalkurd and my dream is to bring the club out to Europe so we can make people happy. I promise with all my heart that I will give everything I have for Dalkurd’s best, says Bakhtiar Rahmani, who also has a greeting for the supporters:

– I can honestly say to everyone who follows and supports Dalkurd that they have a big part in my decision to join the club. I hope they continue to support the team so that we can achieve success together. Finally, I would like to thank the coach, all teammates and all employees of Sabail FK for my time at the club. I would also like to thank them for their help and for making the transition to Dalkurd possible, Bakhtiar Rahmani concludes.

Dalkurd’s Sports Council is very pleased to bring a well-deserved name like Bakhtiar Rahmani to the club:

– We are very happy that Bakhtiar joins Dalkurd. His credentials speak for themselves and with his experience he will be extremely useful. In Bakhtiar we get a nimble player with a good eye for the game and a nice ball handling. A big reason why we can get a signing like this is thanks to the player’s strong feelings for the club, so we are grateful that he chose to come here. We hope and believe that he will be a contributing factor for us during his time here at the club, they comment on the signing.