Tasnim – KUWAIT CITY, Iran international futsal player Fereshteh Karimi joined Kuwaiti futsal team Qadsia.

The 32-year-old player was due to join Kuwaiti futsal league last year but suffered an ACL injury.

Now, she has reached an agreement with Qadsia and will wear No. 5 shirt.

The captain of Iran’s Women National Futsal Team, Nasimeh Gholami, had already joined Kuwaiti club, Al-Fatat in late November.