2020 ACL final kickoff time announced

1 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League (ACL) between Persepolis and champions of East Zone will be held on Dec. 19 at 15:30 hrs.

The match will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Persepolis of Iran have qualified for the final for the second time in three years.

No Iranian team have won AFC Champions League since its introduction in 2002 and it could be a golden chance for the football-mad country to end the title drought in the Asian football’s showpiece tournament.