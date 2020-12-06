Taremi scores as FC Porto defeat Tondela [VIDEO]

1 views

Ojogo – PORTO, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi made his first league start for FC Porto.

Taremi contributed to the scoresheet scoring shortly after the restart. Mateus Uribe lofted in a cross from the left, which found Mehdi free in the center of the box to smash the ball into the net.

“Congratulations to the whole team and to FC Porto for this victory. We had a good game until the first 15 minutes and then conceded two goals, which forced us to go after the result. We made two mistakes that allowed the opponent to score”, reacted the Iranian striker, who preferred to highlight the victory of FC Porto:

“After Tondela was in front of the scorer, we tried to score goals and we managed to do it. It was a bit of a strange game, but it wasn’t bad, because FC Porto won and that’s the most important thing. So, congratulations to everyone” . The fact that the team scored early and then were at a disadvantage was not highly valued by the striker. “Good start to the second half? We also tried to do the same in the first, but the two mistakes made resulted in goals. This is normal, it is football. We had many opportunities to score and we were unhappy with the moves,” he said.

Taremi also spoke of the partnership with Marega. “I think it was good. All players can help FC Porto, it doesn’t matter who plays or stays out, what matters is the team. All games are like finals for us,” he concluded.