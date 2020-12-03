Cheick Diabate ready for Tehran derby

46 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal forward Cheick Diabate will be ready for Tehran derby against Persepolis.

The Malian forward suffered a strained calf muscle in late November and Esteghlal announced that he would be sidelined for three weeks.

Esteghlal will meet Persepolis in Matchweek 8 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) in early January.

The Blues, who want to win the IPL title after eight years, announced that the striker will be ready for the match.

Persepolis will meet the East Zone champion in the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League on December 29 before Tehran derby.