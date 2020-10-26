Dragan Skocic returns to Croatia for short break

76 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic has traveled to Croatia.

The 52-year-old Croat has returned to his country to rest for several days.

Skocic is at his homeland Rijeka at the moment.

He will return to Iran to prepare his team for the friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

Team Melli will meet Bosnia in the European country on November 12.

Under tutelage of Skocic, Iran defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 in Tashkent on October 8 in his first match in charge of Team Melli.

Iran sits third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.