Not easy playing against Iran: Ali Adnan

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iraqi international player Ali Adnan says that playing against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification is not an easy match.

The attack-minded left-back became the first Iraqi player to play in Italy’s Serie A when he signed for Udinese in 2015.

The 26-year-old then created more history when he moved to North America to play for Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019. By joining the Canadian outfit, Adnan became the first Iraqi-born player to appear in Major League Soccer.

“Right now, the situation is very difficult for all the national teams in the world. As a country with COVID-19, we are not training or playing games right now. We are not allowed to play games until next year. That’s a hard one for all the teams in the world, especially for Asian national teams,” Adnan told the-afc.com.

“As I’ve said many times, we have a good team. We have young players, we have a good coach, and until now, we have been doing really well. That is why we are first in our qualifying group,” he added.

“In our group, it is not easy to play against Iran, who appear at the World Cup regularly, or against Bahrain. Qualifying for the World Cup is not easy for a country that hasn’t played in a World Cup for many years. But we have the confidence to qualify and make it to the next World Cup in Qatar,” Adnan concluded.