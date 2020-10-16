2020 ACL Final to be played in Doha

114 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), together with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), have confirmed Doha, Qatar as the venue for this year’s AFC Champions League single-leg Final, which will be held on Dec. 19.

With the successful conclusion of the AFC Champions League 2020 (West) in Qatar recently, as well as the upcoming preparations to host the East region matches next month, the AFC noted that the QFA met all the necessary hosting capability and capacity and medical infrastructure to host the Final of Asia’s premier club competition.

Additionally, the AFC also had to consider the ability of the host to deliver such requirements among others, the Video Assistant Referee technical arrangements, medical requirements and commercial obligations.

The AFC Champions League East region Group Stage will kick-off on Nov. 18, before the Round of 16 takes place on Dec. 6 and 7. The Knockout Stage will commence with the Quarter-finals on Dec. 10 before the Semi-final on Dec. 13. Further details of the Final will be communicated in due course.

Persepolis of Iran have already qualified for the final match as west region champions.