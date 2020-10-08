I’ve improved under Potter: Alireza Jahanbakhsh

123 views

Brighton&HoveAlbion.com – BRIGHTON, The forward admits he had a difficult start to his Albion career but is now making an impression.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh says Graham Potter has helped him become a better player.

The 27-year-old has been pleased with the relationship he has built since Potter’s arrival as head coach in May 2019.

Jahanbakhsh said, “Our coach-player relationship is really good. I believe I have improved a lot under him and I hope that I have shown that with my performances recently.

“I have got a really good relationship with everyone at the club. There are always ups and downs because players want to play every game, but there is situations like that in every job. He talk to us and helps us, which is nice as a player.

“I am trying to show the manager every day in training that I am ready to go. Obviously it is up to the gaffer whether or not he puts me in the team but it’s my responsibility to train well so that when he calls on me I am ready to perform. I want to be important to us in every game.”

Jahanbakhsh was top score in the Dutch League prior to his move to Albion in 2018 but admits adjusting to English football was tough.

“Playing in the Premier League isn’t easy,” he added. “Every team has got a lot of quality players you come up against every week.

“The quality and the physicality of the Premier League is more intense, and my first season at Brighton was the toughest of my whole career. I would have liked a lot more opportunities, but for whatever reason that didn’t happen.

“But I learned a lot and I realised I had to improve. I thought my second season was a lot better, but things don’t always go the way you want. This season represents a new opportunity for me, I will work my socks off to get my chance. I will never give up, I will always keep pushing.

“I know my qualities. I am never going to give up because of one difficult season, that’s not me. The gaffer is the one making the decisions and I am ready whenever he needs me.”