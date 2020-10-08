Iran Defeats Uzbekistan in Friendly [VIDEO]

281 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran football team defeated Uzbekistan in a friendly match in Tashkent on Thursday.

Dragan Skocic’s team defeated Uzbekistan 2-1.

Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring for Team Melli in the 43rd minute and Mehdi Taremi made it 2-0 in the 51st minute from the penalty spot.

Uzbekistan forward Eldor Shomurodov pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute.

Iran will meet Mali in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.

The friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Mali are part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Iran sits third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.