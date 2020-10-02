Making fans happy is our biggest motivation: Golmohammadi

0 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Persepolis football team coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that their biggest motivation is to make Iranian fans happy in the match against Al Nassr.

Persepolis and the Saudi Arabian football teams will lock horn on Saturday at the 2020 AFC Champions league (West) semifinal at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

“Al Nassr are a strong team and are deserved to be in the semifinal. They are an organized team and play very good. We also are deserved to be in semi since we had faced so many challenges ahead of the competition,” Golmohammadi said.

“We want to show our quality tomorrow and we have big motivation to reach the final. Our people face economic problems right now and we want to make them happy. This is our biggest motivation in the match against Al Sadd,” he added.

“Persepolis have so much to say and we have achieved so many successes with togetherness and devotion in the recent years. However, there is a big different with the previous years and we cannot play in front of our fans due to the COVID-19. Our supporters are all behind us and have their positive energy to push us forward,” Golmohammadi concluded.