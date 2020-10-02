Jahanbakhsh to miss Everton clash

32 views

Sussex Express – BRIGHTON, Brighton and Hove Albion have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of this Saturday’s Premier League trip to in-form Everton at Goodison Park.

Albion head coach Graham Potter confirmed the match against Carlo Ancelotti’s men will likely arrive too soon for two of his players.

Davy Propper has yet to feature in the Premier League this season due to an Achilles problem while Alireza Jahanbakhsh injured his hamstring during Wednesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United.

The injury to Jahanbakhsh is also a set back for club and player. The Iranian international has been excellent for Brighton in the League Cup this season and was pushing hard for a starting role in Potter’s Premier League team.

He hobbled off in midweek against United on 50 minutes and was replaced by Neal Maupay.

“Ali probably will not be able to recover in time,” said Potter. “He is going in for another look (at the hamstring) this afternoon and we will have some more information there. But at the moment it looks like he will also miss out.”