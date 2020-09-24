Carabao Cup: Jahanbakhsh scores again to help Brighton sink Preston [VIDEO]

1 views

Tasnim – PRESTON, Second-half goals from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis Mac Allister were enough for Brighton to defeat Preston at the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls will now host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next week.

Jahanbakhsh left Preston goalkeeper Connor Ripley with little chance when he rifled home a powerful shot just before the hour – and Mac Allister made sure when he thumped home from Pascal Gross’ pull-back a little over quarter of an hour later.

Jahanbakhsh was also among the scorers in last week’s 4-0 win over Pompey.