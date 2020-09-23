Shahriar Moghanlou joins Santa Clara

1 views

AZORES, Futebol SAD confirms that an agreement has been reached with Iranian forward Shahryiar Moghanlou.

Moghanlou has signed with the Portuguese Liga Nos side for the next three seasons.

Shahriyar, a 25-year-old Iranian striker, comes from Iran’s Paykan F.C., where he ended the last season as the second-highest scorer in the league with thirteen goals scored in just fourteen games.

The Iranian stands out for his physical ability, strong aerial game, and a powerful shot as his main attributes.