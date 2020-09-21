Saman Ghoddos signs for Brentford FC

1 views

BrentfordFC.com – LONDON, The attacker joins on an initial one-year loan deal.

Saman Ghoddos is a Brentford player after completing his move from Amiens SC earlier today, Monday 21 September. The 27-year-old attacker joins on a one-year loan deal with a further two-year option, subject to international clearance.

Brentford FC Head Coach, Thomas Frank, said: “We have been following Saman for 16 months now and it is great to make him a Brentford player. He will bring good attacking qualities in the final third. He is good in one-on-one situations, is a good crosser of the ball, and makes very intelligent passes. Off the ball he will really help us in our pressing game. He also has a personality and style of play that will work well with the group we have here.”

Brentford FC co-Director of Football, Rasmus Ankersen said: “Saman is a very skilful, talented player and I am sure Brentford fans will enjoy to watch him in action. He has been on our radar for a long time, and I am pleased that we can now finally call him a Brentford player.”

Born in Malmö, Sweden, to Iranian parents, Saman worked his way through the Swedish lower leagues before making his name under Graham Potter at Östersunds FK. He scored ten goals with seven assists during his debut season, helping newly promoted OFK finish eighth in the 2016 Allsvenskan.

Saman played a starring role during the following campaign which saw OFK finish fifth and win the Svenska Cup. The attacker netted eight goals with seven assists in the league and scored seven cup goals in as many games, including one in the final, as OFK lifted their first major trophy. He won the club’s Player of the Year award, a prize he would pick up again the following season, and was voted the Allsvenskan Attacker of the Year.

That cup win earned OFK a Europa League place and Saman played in all 13 of Östersunds’ European games, scoring four goals, on their run from the Second Qualifying Round through to a Last 32 tie against Arsenal. Saman contributed two assists against The Gunners as Potter’s side eventually went out 4-2 on aggregate.

A further nine goals and three assists in 15 games came during the 2018 season before he moved to Amiens in August. That move followed Iran’s World Cup campaign where Saman played all three group games in Russia for Carlos Queiroz side.

Saman netted on his league debut for Amiens, going on to finish the season with four goals and four assists in 27 outings. Last season saw him score once in nine games in all competitions, taking his career tally to 68 goals and 43 assists in 250 career games. On top of that he has one goal in two caps for Sweden and two goals in 19 games for Iran.