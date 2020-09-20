ACL: Esteghlal and Al Shorta settle for draw [VIDEO]

1 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Group A’s second ticket to the 2020 AFC Champions League Round of 16 will have to be decided on Matchday Six after Iraq’s Al Shorta and Iran’s Esteghlal played out a 1-1 draw at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides went into the game needing a win to join group leaders Al Ahli into the next round, with Al Shorta holding a three-point lead, but having played a game more.

Mazin Fayyadh lost his marker and guided his header from Ali Fayez’s corner kick into the bottom far corner of Hossein Hosseini’s goal to open the scoring for Al Shorta in the 25th minute, the-afc.com reported.

Substitute Arsalan Motahari levelled the score in the 68th minute.

The result means Esteghlal need to defeat Al Ahli by two clear goals on Matchday Six, while a 1-0 win for the Iranians would mean they have an identical goal-difference to Al Shorta and the two sides would have to be separated by their disciplinary record.

Al Shorta’s hopes of qualification now rely on Esteghlal losing their next game.