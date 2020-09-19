Sepahan still have a chance to qualify: Mojtaba Toutouni

1 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Sepahan football team coach Mojtaba Toutouni said the Iranian team still has a chance at qualification in the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Sepahan lost to Al-Nassr 2-0 in Group D and the defeat leaves the team teetering on the brink of elimination.

Toutouni had missed chances to blame for his side’s latest loss, having failed to score in two consecutive matches.

“We tried our best to get a good result and did really well in the first 35 minutes, creating a lot of scoring chances,” he said.

“We still have a chance at qualification, and for that we have to do everything we possibly can to motivate the players for the next two matches. We still have a theoretical chance of progressing, so we must fight until the end and see how things go.”

“Not converting the chances we get in the final third is an issue, we create chances, but we simply don’t take those chances. Our players lost focus at vital times, and when that happens you inevitably get punished.”

Sepahan will face a do-or-die mission against already-eliminated Al-Ain whom it had beaten 4-0 in its opening match back in February.