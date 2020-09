(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Mojtaba Hosseini has been named as the new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football club.

The 46-year-old trainer has replaced Mehdi Tartar in the Iran top-flight football team.

Hosseini has also coached Iranian football teams Zob Ahan, Gol Reyhan and Mes Kerman.

He has penned a one-year contract with Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Hosseini had been linked with a move to Sepahan but reached an agreement with Naft.