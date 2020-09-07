Esteghlal signs keeper Rashid Mazaheri

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team have completed the signing of Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri.

Mazaheri canceled his contract with Tractor last week and joined the Blues on a two-year contract on Sunday.

Mazaheri represented Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but remained an unused substitute at the competition.

The Gachsaran-born goalie, who started his career in 2010 in Esteghlal Ahvaz, has also played in Foolad, Zob Ahan and Tractor.

Mazaheri has been signed to strengthen Esteghlal in the 2019-20 AFC Champions League.