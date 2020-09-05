Javad Nekounam extends contract with Foolad

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – AHVAZ, Former Iranian national football team’s captain Javad Nekounam has penned a one-year extension at Foolad club.

Nekounam was appointed as Foolad coach in 2019, replacing Afshin Ghotbi at the Foolad Arena.

Under leadership of the ex-Iran captain, Foolad finished in fourth place in Iran Professional League and qualified for the next year’s Asian Champions League (ACL) qualifying play-offs.

Nekounam started his coaching career as Carlos Queiroz’s assistant in Iran national football team in 2016 and has also coached Khooneh be Khooneh and Nassaji.