Taremi signing causes surge in FC Porto followers

Tasnim – PORTO, In just 24 hours, FC Porto’s Instagram account gained over 30 thousand new followers.

The hiring of striker Mehdi Taremi from Rio Ave, who signed until 2024 with a termination clause of 60 million euros, is the reason of the matter.

In an analysis made by the newspaper O Jogo, the Portuguese champion has 57,200 Colombian followers and 97,000 Mexicans. However, in just one day, FC Porto attracted more than a third of the total followers.

The arrival of Casillas, for example, had a huge media impact worldwide, but it was not reflected significantly on social networks.

Iran is a country where Portuguese coaches Carlos Queiroz, Nelo Vingada and Manuel José have worked.

Three Iranian players, namely Taremi, Amir Abedzadeh (Marítimo) and Mehrdad Mohammadi (Aves) are currently playing in Primeira Liga.